The Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate received 222,151 visitors in 2025, up from 203,629 in 2024 — a 9.1-per cent increase, according to figures released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). Omani visitors topped the list with 82,142, followed by Saudis (14,957), Emiratis (1,588), Kuwaitis (1,441), Qataris (779) and Bahrainis (699). Visitors from other Arab nationalities stood at 9,902.

