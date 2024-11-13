Muscat – Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in South Batinah launched the first phase of a commercial franchise programme in Barka on Tuesday with participation of over 100 owners of small and medium enterprises from the governorate.

The programme was inaugurated by Masoud bin Said al Hashmi, Governor of South Batinah, in the presence of Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI.

In a statement, the chamber said the first phase will be followed by the second, which will be held in Rustaq to ensure the programme’s broad and effective reach across the governorate.

Hamoud bin Salem al Saadi, Chairman of OCCI’s branch in South Batinah, described the commercial franchise programme as a key opportunity to support entrepreneurship, transfer expertise and strengthen SMEs, which in turn will boost the local economy and promote sustainable economic development. “The programme is designed to expand both local and international investment opportunities.”

It includes sessions in drafting effective franchise agreements and training companies in sustainable marketing strategies and negotiation techniques, ensuring they can successfully manage franchise operations and improve the reputation of Omani brands in global markets.

The event in Barka featured presentations on the concept of commercial franchising, its benefits and the various types of related contracts. It also showcased success stories of previous participants and included introductory sessions on the basics of franchising, alongside specialised advisory sessions aimed at improving project performance and preparing attendees for qualification.

The initiative is designed to foster a supportive environment for SMEs by enabling them to benefit from the expertise and successful business models of major companies. It also aims to enhance the competitiveness of local businesses and open new opportunities for expansion in both domestic and international markets.

Additionally, the programme aims to qualify three local companies from South Batinah to grant commercial franchises to others, thus expanding their business reach and opening new branches both in Oman and abroad.

