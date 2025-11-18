Muscat – Muscat governorate is moving ahead with a wide range of development projects across its wilayats as part of efforts to strengthen economic and urban growth and improve public services.

Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, said the governorate is working to achieve balanced economic, social and environmental development through a coordinated institutional approach. He noted that this requires strategic planning, field execution and close cooperation with government entities, the private sector and civil society.

He said Muscat’s modern road network has helped the city achieve the lowest traffic congestion rate among Arab cities in 2025, scoring 118.7 points in the Numbeo global traffic index, which measures commuting quality, emissions and travel efficiency.

Muscat Municipality has completed field surveys under the Muscat Governorate Traffic Study Project 2025 to assess road performance and commuting patterns. The results showed that 97% of daily journeys in the governorate are made in private vehicles, with individual trips accounting for nearly 72%.

Work continues on the Al Ansab–Al Jifnain dual carriageway, now 63% complete. The 15km project includes three lanes in each direction, upgrades to four roundabouts into multi-level interchanges, three main bridges linked to the Al Jifnain Bridge, 20km of service roads, stormwater drainage systems and intelligent traffic signals.

Al Mouj Street is also undergoing redevelopment to ease congestion and support commercial and tourism activity.

Muscat Municipality has awarded a contract for the dual carriageway linking Al Nuzha Street to Muscat Expressway in Seeb. The 11km road includes dual lanes, a 3.5km service road, six signalised intersections and a 2.5km drainage canal.

Tourism development remains a key focus. The Hawiyat Najm Park (Bimmah Sinkhole) project in Quriyat is the governorate’s largest environmental and tourism initiative, covering nearly half a million square metres. It features green spaces, camping and caravan facilities, cycling routes, event areas and the use of solar energy and water recycling systems. The project is expected to create 300 jobs and accommodate more than 800 visitors a day during peak seasons.

The Muttrah Cable Car project is another major attraction under development. Stretching 3km, it includes three stations: Muttrah Port Station; Summit of the Flag Station, which will include entertainment facilities, restaurants and an open-air theatre; and Hay Al Ward Station, overlooking the waterfront and featuring a dancing fountain and commercial outlets.

Muscat Municipality has also completed the Al Khuwair Square project in the Ministries District. Spanning more than 21,000sqm, it includes green areas, walking and cycling paths, a café operated by Omani entrepreneurs, public amenities, parking and a 126m flagpole, now one of the governorate’s key landmarks.

According to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Muscat governorate is home to 242 registered historical and archaeological sites, including towers, mosques, traditional houses, neighbourhoods, forts, castles and walls. A total of 78 sites have been restored to date.

