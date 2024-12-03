Leading Bahraini developer Naseej has appointed Bokhowa Contracting & Trading Group as the main contractor for the construction of its Nasayim Arad ‘Smart’ Project located within the Governorate of Muharraq.

A key development, Nasayim Arad sits on the edge of Arad Bay offering spectacular views of the bay and the open water and is designed for families looking to buy their dream homes, said Naseej in a statement.

The seafront development features residential plots and villas for sale at competitive prices for beneficiaries under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s various programmes, it added.

Thanks to its strategic location in a sought-after area well-developed with roads, infrastructure and amenities, Nasayim Arad is getting good investor response, said Naseej CEO Amin Al Arrayed after signing the agreement with Bokhowa Group CEO Hassan Bokhowa at the company’s stand at Cityscape.

The project is within walking distance to Arad Fort, Seef Mall Muharraq as well as in close proximity to Bahrain International Airport, retail areas, hospitals, school and sports clubs, he added.

The signing ceremony was attended by officials from Mohammed Al Gharib Architectural & Engineering Consultants, DG Jones & Partners Company and Smart Way Consulting.

