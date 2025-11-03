Muscat: Middle Eastern carriers saw a 6.3 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 6.2 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.9 percent, unchanged compared to September 2024, according to

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) data for September 2025 shows global passenger demand.

The number of direct passengers to Muscat International Airport increased by 4 percent to 561,231 in September 2025.

The airlines transiting through Oman's airspace increased by 9 percent to 47,556 in September 2025 from 43,441 in September 2024.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 3.6 percent compared to September 2024.

Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 3.7 percent year-on-year.

The September load factor was 83.4 percent (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024).

International demand rose 5.1 percent compared to September 2024. Capacity was up 5.2 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.6% (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024).

Domestic demand increased 0.9 percent compared to September 2024. Capacity was up 1.1 percent year-on-year. The load factor was 83 percent (-0.1 ppt compared to September 2024).

“Solid international demand drove 90% of September’s 3.6% overall growth. Importantly, the capacity expansion slightly nudged ahead of demand growth at 3.7%. Load factors, nonetheless, remained very strong at 83.4%. With November flight schedules indicating a 3% expansion on the previous year, airlines are gearing up for continued growth into the year-end holiday season. This is despite the severe constraints of unresolved supply chain issues,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

