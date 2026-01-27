The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) held its annual media briefing on Monday.

It was announced that an aircraft maintenance building will be opened at Muscat International Airport in 2026, beside launching of the tender for the new terminal building at Sohar Airport.

The completion rate of the aircraft maintenance building at Muscat International Airport is 98 percent, and it is expected to be operational within this year.

The meeting revealed that 585,00 aircraft overflew Oman in 2025, while 18,000 permits were granted for airlines and diplomatic flights.

