The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bayt.com, one of the leading job search and recruitment platforms in the region.

The MoU aims to enhance the retention of competent global talent working in the UAE labour market.

According to the Ministry, the MoU was signed by Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoHRE for Human Resources Affairs, and Rabea Ataya, CEO of Bayt.com, as part of a shared vision of consolidating public-private partnership, benefit from joint resources and expertise, and enhance contribution to economic development through creating new and innovative solutions for the labour market.

Al Khoori, said, “The MoU reflects the Ministry's focus on collaborating with the private sector, to improve the effectiveness of its services provided to employers in the local market, enabling them to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in managing their businesses and projects.” Rabea Ataya emphasised the significance of collaboration and partnership in enhancing the UAE’s economic leadership position in all areas of development, which in turn, “will lead to the best growth rates for different industries and sectors.”

Ataya added, “As one of the most reliable platforms for recruitment and professional networking, Bayt.com, will share its knowledge and experience in the job market to assist both companies well as employees.”