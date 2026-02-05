Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, as the EGX30 index climbed by 1.33% to 49,631.56 points.

Likewise, the EGX33 Shariah index rose by 0.85% to 5,089.57 points, while the EGX35-LV grew by 0.16% to 5,011.89 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index also concluded the session higher by 0.61% at 12,788.12 points and by 0.73% at 17,689.85 points, respectively.

A total of 2.956 billion shares were exchanged over 168,560 transactions at a value of EGP 8.819 billion, whereas the market cap hit EGP 3.257 trillion.

Egyptians dominated 80.62% of the trading process, while foreign and Arab investors represented 13.34% and 6.04%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 69.33%, whereas institutions accounted for the remaining 30.66%.

Arab and Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 329.857 million and EGP 275.353 million, respectively. Foreign traders were buyers with EGP 605.210 million.