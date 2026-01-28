McDermott, a leading provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, has announced that it has secured a major engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services contract from Adnoc for the Nasr-115 Expansion Project, located 130km northwest of Abu Dhabi in UAE.

The Nasr-115 Expansion Project is a critical component of the overall Nasr Phase II Full Field Development project expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2027.

As per the contract (which is in the range of $750 million to $1 billion), McDermott will provide comprehensive EPCI services for two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket, one bridge and all associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications.

"McDermott shares Adnoc's commitment to increase offshore production capacity and will do its part with safe, efficient delivery of the Nasr-115 Expansion Project to the highest quality standards," remarked Mike Sutherland, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Offshore Middle East.

"Our decades-long track record of delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions across complex offshore developments supports Adnoc's vision for sustainable energy growth and to meet its capacity goals as part of the P5 project," he added.

Angela De Vincentis, McDermott's Vice President of Operations, Offshore Middle East, said this award win underscores the company's position as a trusted partner in executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects in the region. "We are proud to further support development of the UAE's energy sector in a safe and sustainable manner," she added.

