Makkah: Private sector establishments in Makkah have recorded growth exceeding 129% since 2020, an indicator reflecting the accelerating economic transformation in the holy city.

This growth highlights the private sector's increasing role as a key driver of development, fueled by integrated strategies aimed at diversifying the economy and enhancing the efficiency of the business environment.



A report issued by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce revealed that this growth stems from rapid economic activity, the expansion of commercial and investment opportunities, and rising confidence in the local market, all in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



According to the report, the region's economy is undergoing a structural transformation from a seasonal model linked to Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages to a more diversified and sustainable economy. Key drivers of this growth include religious tourism, hospitality, retail, and logistics, alongside emerging sectors such as the digital economy, technology services, and entrepreneurship.



The report also highlighted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) form the backbone of this expansion, contributing to an increased rate of innovation and the creation of quality job opportunities.

This growth is further supported by empowerment programs that connect SMEs to major investment opportunities and enable their expansion into local and international markets.

Additionally, major development projects in Makkah’s central area and the holy sites have increased capacity and improved operational efficiency, positively impacting the growth of economic activities and increasing demand across the commercial and tourism sectors.