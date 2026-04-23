RIYADH — The Digital Government Authority announced that 76.04% of government entities — 54 entities — are prepared to adopt and activate emerging technologies.

Based on the Authority’s “Emerging Technologies Adoption Readiness Index” report, readiness among government entities to adopt and activate emerging technologies reached 76.04%, compared to 74.69% in 2025, with the participation of 54 government entities compared to 49 entities in the previous edition.

The Governor of the Digital Government Authority, Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, affirmed that the report’s results reflect ambitious efforts by government entities and their transition from the experimentation phase to the actual use of emerging technologies, saying, “Emerging technologies are no longer an experimental option, but have become a fundamental pillar for achieving the efficiency of government performance, increasing productivity, and accelerating completion, which is reflected in improving the beneficiary experience.”

The index results also showed notable progress in government entities’ adoption of emerging technologies; research capability recorded 78.07%, followed by communication capability at 75.18%, proof capability at 73.92%, and integration capability at 77.00%.

The results of the top 20 government entities for 2026, according to performance levels, include: Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy, Communications, Space and Technology Commission, and Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, followed by Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Health, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, Saudi Post, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Ministry of Justice, General Organization for Social Insurance, Ministry of Culture, and King Khalid University.

The report also reviewed a number of success stories in the adoption of emerging technologies by government entities, highlighting the use of a range of advanced technologies, including generative and agentic artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and robotics.

These technologies were employed to automate procedures, improve decision-making, and develop digital services, enabling entities to provide proactive and innovative government services in vital sectors, contributing to economic savings and enhancing the beneficiary experience.

This progress reflects the efforts of government entities, consolidating the Kingdom’s position and strengthening its leadership among digital governments and countries most ready for the future.

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