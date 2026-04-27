RIYADH — In a rapidly evolving development landscape, Saudi women have emerged as integral partners in driving transformation and national progress, with their representation in middle and senior management roles rising to 44% in 2025, according to the Director of the National Observatory for Women.

Since the launch of Vision 2030, a qualitative shift has positioned women’s empowerment as a central pillar of development plans—representing a direct investment in human capital and a key driver of a thriving economy, vibrant society, and ambitious nation.

In this context, Director of the National Observatory for Women, Dr. Sanaa Mohsen Al-Otaibi, told the Saudi Press Agency that 2025 marks a pivotal phase in the trajectory of women’s empowerment in the Kingdom.

Supported by official data, progress is reflected across economic, social, and development sectors through both quantitative and qualitative indicators demonstrating tangible impact.

Women’s labor market participation rose to 34.2%, while the economic participation rate of Saudi women aged 15 and above reached 36.3%, reflecting expanding integration into the workforce.

In the entrepreneurship sector, women-owned establishments reached 774,123, accounting for 43.8% of total establishments—underscoring women’s growing role in the national economy.

Meanwhile, unemployment among Saudi women recorded a historic decline, supported by flexible and remote work policies that expand participation opportunities.

The innovation sector also saw a notable rise in Saudi women obtaining international patents in 2024 and 2025.

Al-Otaibi noted that these gains align with broader progress across education, health, and quality-of-life indicators, which the Observatory analyzes to support policymaking.

She added that year-on-year transformation has been driven by three key tracks: strengthening women’s economic participation; increasing representation in leadership roles across sectors; and expanding presence in specialized fields such as technology.

She emphasized that the most significant shift is the transition of women’s empowerment from a supportive pillar to an active driver of economic growth and quality of life.

Government programs—including Tamheer, Wusool, and Qurrah—have contributed to building a comprehensive ecosystem supporting training, job stability, and work-life balance.

Al-Otaibi also highlighted initiatives across multiple ministries, including Human Resources and Social Development, Energy, Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Industry and

Mineral Resources, aimed at expanding opportunities for women across sectors.

She stressed the importance of measuring progress through national tools, including the Women’s Participation in Development Index (WPD), developed with the General Authority for Statistics and based on five pillars: economic, educational, health, regulatory, and social.

The Observatory is also developing qualitative indicators, most notably the Women’s Engagement in Environment and Climate Index (WEC).

She added that the Kingdom has maintained a strong ranking in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2026 report, advanced in the gender gap index, and seen growing international recognition of Saudi women, including global awards in innovation, research, and sustainability.

Al-Otaibi also pointed to the increasing presence of female role models across sectors, alongside efforts to document Saudi women’s contributions over more than six decades, under the patronage of Princess Moudi bint Khalid bin Abdulaziz in collaboration with Al-Nahda Society.

Looking ahead, she said the next phase will focus on enhancing the quality and sustainability of women’s participation, with expanded roles in future economies—including green, purple, and digital sectors—as well as in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and community development.

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