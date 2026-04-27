RIYADH — Saudi Vision 2030 entered its third and final phase from a position of stronger institutional maturity, broader economic diversification and sustained implementation momentum, according to the 2025 annual report released on Saturday.

The report said 93% of Vision 2030 key performance indicators met or exceeded annual targets in 2025, while 90% of initiatives were completed or on track.

A total of 935 initiatives were completed and 225 were progressing as planned out of 1,290 initiatives.

All 309 Vision indicators also met or exceeded their interim targets. More than 2,200 reforms and measures were delivered across the first two phases.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP reached $1.31 trillion in 2025, while non-oil activities contributed 55% of GDP. Non-oil GDP grew 4.9% compared with 2024. The Kingdom also recorded its highest annual economic growth in three years at 4.5%.

Private sector contribution to GDP reached 51%, up from 44% at the launch of the Vision, totaling $660.5 billion.

Foreign direct investment inflows rose fivefold to $35.5 billion in 2025 compared with $7.5 billion in 2017.

More than 700 international companies had established regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, up from 44 in 2021.

The Public Investment Fund’s assets increased nearly fivefold since the launch of the Vision to $909.7 billion from $192 billion.

The fund has generated more than one million jobs locally since 2018, while estimated local content in PIF projects reached 60%.

The number of SMEs increased from 429,000 in 2016 to more than 1.7 million in 2025. Women own 48% of commercial registrations, while female labor force participation rose from 22.8% to 35% by 2025. Saudi women also hold 43.9% of middle and senior management positions.

Tourism continued to expand, with total visitors rising from 63 million to 123 million by the end of 2025, including domestic and international travelers.

Total tourism spending reached a record $81.1 billion. More than 17 million visitors attended Riyadh Season 2025, while the Red Sea destination welcomed over 50,000 tourists across nine resorts.

Religious tourism also advanced, with more than 18 million international Umrah pilgrims in 2025. The Makkah Route Initiative surpassed one million beneficiaries, while the Haramain High Speed Railway served 9.6 million passengers in 2025.

Home ownership reached 66.24%, up from 47% in 2016. The number of Saudi families who became homeowners reached 851,387 by the end of 2025.

Healthcare services covered 97.5% of population clusters, while life expectancy rose to 79.7 years, nearing the 2030 target of 80 years.

In education, the number of Saudi students in the world’s top 200 universities doubled to 28,493. A total of 22 Saudi universities were ranked in the QS World University Rankings 2025, including King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals among the global top 100.

The report also highlighted environmental progress. More than 151 million trees had been planted by the end of 2025, while renewable energy generation capacity increased to 46 GW from 3 GW in six years. Protected areas rose to 18.1% for terrestrial zones and 16.1% for marine areas.

The annual report said Phase 3 of Vision 2030 will focus on accelerating delivery, maximizing impact and sustaining long-term progress while expanding private sector participation and international cooperation.

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