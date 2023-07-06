KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki Bin Mohammad Bin Fahd and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace.



During the meeting, the two sides exchanged friendly talks, and reviewed the well-established relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and ways to develop them.



Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



From his side, Sheikh Mishal conveyed his greetings and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Crown Prince and wished them constant good health.



Prince Turki also met with the prime minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, during which they discussed the aspects of cooperation and the bilateral relations between the two countries.



During his visit to Kuwait, Prince Turki met Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, first deputy prime minister and minister of interior of Kuwait, as well as Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait's deputy prime minister and minister of defense. He reviewed with them the well-established Saudi-Kuwaiti brotherly relations.



The meetings were attended by a number of officials from the both sides.

