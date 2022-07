KUWAIT: The Diwan of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait has stated that an Amiri ordered was issued Sunday naming the Retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah a new Prime Minister for Kuwait.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad was also asked to immediately implement the order and form the new government, according to the Kuwaiti Amiri Diwan statement.