KUWAIT CITY - The Vietnamese ambassador to Kuwait, HE Ngo Tuan Thang, said Kuwaiti government investments in Vietnam is about 3 billion dollars and the investments of the Kuwaiti private sector is about 200 million.

Speaking on the sidelines of a luncheon he organized in downtown Kuwait City for the local media representatives to taste the Vietnamese food, ambassador Thang disclosed the total volume of trade exchange between the two countries is around $5.5 billion, and that Vietnam imports $5 billion worth of Kuwaiti oil, and Vietnam exports to Kuwait products worth about $500 million.

He called, the Vietnamese-Kuwaiti relations excellent and historical, and the diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries which began in 1976 are characterized by strength and durability and continue to develop in various fields of cooperation.

He added, the high-level mutual visits between both countries have contributed significantly to supporting and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, recalling the visit of the Vietnamese president to Kuwait. In 1995, the prime ministers of the two countries also exchanged visits in 2007 and 2009, and finally in 2016 the Kuwaiti prime minister visited Vietnam.

He added, during the visit many agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed, pointing out that the next round of political dialogue between the two countries will be held in Kuwait before the end of this year.

He stressed Kuwait enjoys distinguished, balanced and wise diplomacy, and it is one of the most important factors of stability in the region, while at the same time appreciating the pioneering humanitarian role that Kuwait plays in alleviating the pain of victims of man-made and natural calamities around the world. He pointing out that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Development funded 18 projects in his country since 1979.

The Vietnamese envoy also revealed the embassy is in the process of organizing the Vietnamese lychee promotion event at the Avenues Mall next week, and said lychee fruit has many health benefits.

