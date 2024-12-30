KUWAIT CITY: Dr. Mahmoud Boushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, signed two maintenance and modernization contracts on Saturday for power and water distillation plants, totaling nearly KD 238 million ($772.61 million).

According to a press statement from the Ministry, these contracts are part of ongoing efforts to enhance the country's electrical system and ensure its sustainability. All necessary approvals from regulatory authorities have been secured.

The first contract involves high-precision engineering services for a group of gas and steam turbine units responsible for electricity generation. The scope includes both periodic and comprehensive maintenance to ensure the turbines operate safely, particularly in preparation for the upcoming summer season.

The second contract focuses on the development and modernization of steam boilers used for electricity generation and water distillation at the Doha West Station. This contract aims to extend the lifespan of the boilers by approximately 20 years, while also improving their efficiency. The upgrade is expected to reduce operating costs and minimize carbon emissions, contributing to environmental preservation.

These projects reflect the ministry's commitment to improving Kuwait's energy infrastructure while supporting sustainable practices.

