KUWAIT-- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Litters (NCCAL) has inked an agreement with the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to preserve Ahmadi City's historic heritage.

The signing ceremony took place at KOC Ahmad Al-Jaber exhibition for oil and gas, in the presence of NCCAL head Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar, and KOC CEO Ahmad Al-Aidan, acting Assistant Secretary General of the NCCAL's museum and monuments sector Mohammad bin Redha and Deputy CEO for Planning and Innovation Mohammad Al-Abduljaleel, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Al-Aidan extolled standing collaboration to maintain the city's legacy due to its historic, cultural and heritage importance, it added.

Al-Jassar said establishing the city is a paradigm shift in Kuwait's history, culture and architecture.

