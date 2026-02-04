KUWAIT - Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) on Tuesday signed a contract with SLB, a global oilfield service provider and energy technology company, for design, development and production management of the strategic Mutriba oil field in northwest Kuwait.

The contract was signed on the sidelines of the 5th Kuwait Oil and Gas Show and Conference (KOGS 2026), held under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In a statement, KOC told KUNA that the project represents a strategic shift in Kuwait's oil sector, aiming to enhance production by developing remote fields and improving operational efficiency through global best practices.

The project targets production of more than 90,000 barrels per day from the Mutriba field. The contract is valued at KD 466 million (about USD 1.5 billion) with a duration of up to five years.

