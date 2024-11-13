KUWAIT-- Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah, underlined Wednesday the importance of digital strategic stockpile program in supporting the state's efforts towards reinforcing food security and guaranteeing sustainability of essential resources.

Speaking to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Dr. Al-Huwailah mentioned that she presented the program to the cabinet on Tuesday during its weekly meeting.

The program, she explained, aims to construct a comprehensive system linking co-ops and create a central database of food strategic stockpile.

This marks a step towards more transparency and efficiency in managing the strategic stockpile, remarked the Minister as it accurately keeps track of levels and quantities, and actively contributes to directing resources as proficiently as possible and enhancing decision making in times of crises.

The link between co-ops and the union allows for a constantly updated database, facilitating monitoring and identifying needs regularly, she added. It will be linked to a number of government bodies to ensure full integration and comprehensiveness, including the cabinet, Interior Ministry, Civil Defense, Social Affairs Ministry, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as well as any relevant body, Dr. Al-Huwailah indicated.

The program also carries economic importance as efficiency of managing resources allows for decreasing financial waste and better allocation of investments, she clarified.

Furthermore, it contributes to stabilizing essential commodity prices as coordination of distribution balances supply and demand, and diminishes probability of inflation. The Minister hailed efforts of all those involved in what is considered a turning point in mechanism of supervising the strategic stockpile.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).