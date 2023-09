Deputy Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended the 43rd ASEAN Summit's opening session, held earlier on Tuesday in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Sheikh Jarah Al-Sabah attended the ASEAN session on behalf of the Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who received an invitation from Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi. (end) aos.seo