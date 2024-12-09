KUWAIT CITY: In light of the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality’s announcement of the withdrawal and revocation of 2,162 citizenships, significant legal and administrative developments have unfolded, reports Al-Seyassah daily. These cases, now under review by the Council of Ministers, include business owners whose files have been suspended by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), effectively barring them from conducting further business activities. Sources within PAM revealed the ongoing efforts to address the resulting challenges, particularly regarding workers registered under these revoked citizenships who may require work permit renewals or transfers.

The government is reportedly exploring several options to mitigate the fallout, balancing legal, civil and human rights considerations. Amidst these developments, lawyer Hani Hussein has announced plans to file a direct constitutional appeal to the Constitutional Court. The appeal seeks to verify the legality of decisions made by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, concerning the withdrawal of citizenships, specifically under the now-repealed Article 8.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

