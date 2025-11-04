Kuwait Airways signeda joint cooperation protocol with Boubyan Bank to enhance partnership andexpand mutual services.

The signing ceremonywas attended by Kuwait Airways Chairman, Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, and the ChiefExecutive Officer of Consumer, Private, and Digital Banking at Boubyan Bank, AbdullahAl-Tuwaijri, along with several officials from both sides.

Al-Fagaan, stated:“Kuwait Airways is pleased to sign this joint cooperation protocol with BoubyanBank, one of the leading financial institutions in the country that hasdemonstrated excellence and leadership in the banking sector. This protocolaims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two parties and enhance theoperational efficiency of the services provided to our customers.”

Al-Fagaan added: “KuwaitAirways places great importance on strengthening its ties with leading nationalinstitutions and fostering bridges of cooperation with them. This represents animportant step toward expanding the horizons of our strategic partnerships withvarious entities in both the public and private sectors. Such collaborationcontributes to achieving integration across Kuwait’s vital sectors, reflectingour shared commitment to delivering distinguished services that enhance thecustomer experience and support the national economy.”

He added: “At KuwaitAirways, we believe that strengthening our cooperation with Boubyan Bank willyield positive outcomes for both parties. We look forward to seeing thispartnership bear fruit in the near future, further enhancing the position ofboth institutions, while serving the customers of both parties and meetingtheir needs and aspirations. We are confident that this partnership willprovide an added value for them.”

Al-Fagaan pointed outthat Boubyan Bank has a significant customer base of co-card holders within theOasis Club Members Program, noting that signing this protocol will contributeto and enhance the services offered to them and provide a range of benefits.

Al-Fagaan stated thatthe protocol encompasses the exchange of technical expertise, the expansion ofthe scope of services, and increasing options, all of which contribute to thedevelopment of the aviation sector and the enhancement of operational frameworksfor both parties. He further explained that the protocol also outlines ways todevelop joint cooperation in terms of loyalty programs, participation insponsorships, awareness campaigns, and various events, in addition tostrengthening technological systems and enhancing banking services andfacilities.

Al-Fagaan concludedhis statement by expressing his sincere gratitude and appreciation to all therelevant departments at Boubyan Bank for their dedicated efforts in finalizingthis protocol, asking Almighty God to grant continued success to all in servingthe best interests of the beloved homeland, under the wise leadership of HisHighness the Amir of the country and His Highness the Crown Prince, may Godprotect and preserve them.

Al-Tuwaijri stated: “Weare delighted to sign a memorandum of understanding between Boubyan Bank andKuwait Airways, Kuwait’s first national carrier, which we are proud to supportas a strategic partner. This step reflects the cooperation between two leadingnational institutions that share a common vision of enhancing customer servicesand providing added value to the national economy. This cooperation aligns withBoubyan Bank’s commitment to strengthening national partnerships that supportthe path of sustainable development and Kuwait’s future vision.”

He added: “Ourpartnership with Kuwait Airways began with the Boubyan Rewards Program and theOasis Club prepaid card, which have achieved remarkable success and popularityamong our customers. This success has been a key incentive to expand ourcooperation. Through this partnership, we aim to continue developing innovativebanking solutions and advanced experiences that link the world of travel andfinancial services, offering our customers exclusive benefits and moredistinctive, seamless experiences at various stages of their journey.”

Al-Tuwaijri concludedby saying: “The signing of the memorandum of understanding marks the beginningof broader, long-term initiatives aimed at enhancing customer benefits anddeveloping shared services framework between both parties. We look forward toworking alongside with Kuwait Airways to deliver quality products and servicesthat enrich the travel experience and strengthen the competitiveness ofKuwait’s aviation and tourism sectors, both regionally and internationally.”

