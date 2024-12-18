KUWAIT-- Chief of Kuwait's National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah lauded Tuesday the deeply rooted and exceptional relations between Kuwait and Qatar.

In a statement, the National Guard mentioned that Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud received at KNG's Diwan Ambassador of Qatar to the country, Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, accompanied by first secretary Newaimi Mohammad Al-Hajri.

The two congratulated Sheikh Mubarak on his appointment as KNG Chief, and the latter thanked them for their sentiments.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).