KUWAIT CITY: Commenting on the new offer Faisal Al-Shuwaired, Assistant General Manager of Retail Banking at KIB, said: “Associating our credit cards with privilege and convenience is a defining feature of the banking experience we offer our customers, especially our esteemed Black segment customers. We strive to add unbounded ease to our credit holders’ everyday experiences, such as enjoying the convenience of free valet parking at some of the most frequented locations in Kuwait.”

Among the numerous locations where eligible customers can enjoy free valet parking are selected gates at The Avenues, 360 Mall and Al Kout Mall, as well as several business towers, such as Kamco Tower and Crystal Tower, and medical facilities, including Al-Salam International Hospital, New Life Clinic, and Inaya Medical Center.

It serves to note that KIB’s Visa Infinite credit card comes with a growing range of exclusive benefits, including multi-trip travel insurance, 5% cashback on international and local spends, 24/7 concierge service, and much more.

To find out more about the ‘free valet parking’ locations, customers can contact the dedicated KIB customer service team at the local bank number 1866866 via phone or WhatsApp. Theycan also reach the Bank via its digital channels and its KIB Mobile banking app.

