MILAN - UniCredit said its ability to make "sound" decisions could be jeopardised by conditions set by the Italian government to clear the bank's bid for Banco BPM, and it needed answers to its concerns before any further moves.

Italy on Friday cleared UniCredit's plans to launch a 14 billion-euro ($16 billion) all-share bid for Banco BPM provided it meets certain conditions.

UniCredit's swoop on BPM is one of many hostile takeover bids rocking Italian banking.

Rome has recently cleared unconditionally Monte dei Paschi's offer for Mediobanca, and BPER's bid for Popolare di Sondrio.

"The prescriptions imposed to UniCredit, could harm its full freedom and ability to take sound and prudent decisions in the future, and even lead to unintended results" such as fines, UniCredit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government's decree, which UniCredit received on Friday, included the possibility for the bank "to immediately report to the (relevant) authority if it is not possible to implement - in whole or in part - the prescriptions," Italy's second biggest bank said.

"UniCredit has promptly responded to the authorities with its views on the decree and awaits feedback. Until then, UniCredit is not in a position to take any conclusive decision on the way forward regarding its offer on Banco BPM," it added.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Susan Fenton)