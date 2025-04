Muscat – Environment Authority (EA) has announced a temporary suspension on issuing permits for export, import and re-export of all species of sharks and shark products. The three-month ban will take effect from April 24, 2025.

The authority said the measure was prompted by environmental concerns and the need to conduct a thorough assessment of shark populations in Oman’s territorial waters.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).