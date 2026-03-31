IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced that it has received all requisite regulatory approvals to acquire approximately 41.5% stake in Sammaan Capital Limited on a fully diluted basis, for a total transaction value of approximately $1 billion (INR 8,850 crore).

The transaction is being executed in multiple stages, with approximately 26.9% stake acquired to date and the balance to be acquired through share warrants, in accordance with applicable Indian regulations.

In addition, a mandatory tender offer will be undertaken to acquire up to 26% of the company’s expanded share capital from public shareholders, in compliance with Indian securities regulations.

Following completion of all stages, IHC will be classified as a Promoter of Sammaan Capital, with rights to appoint a majority of the board and play an active role in the company’s strategic direction.

Sammaan Capital now forms part of IHC's newly formed financial services investment company, Judan Financial, enhancing the group’s financial services platform and supporting its growth ambitions in the sector.

Sammaan Capital Limited, publicly listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, is among the country’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFC), focused primarily on mortgage lending. The company operates through 220 branches in over 150 towns and cities, with more than 4,430 employees, playing a vital role in India’s financial inclusion and growth.

This transaction marks a significant milestone in IHC’s strategic expansion into India, underscoring its long-term capital commitment and partnership-driven approach to investing in high-growth markets. India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with the NBFC sector playing a pivotal role in bridging gaps between traditional banking and rising credit demand. With an increasingly formalized economy and strong regulatory oversight from the Reserve Bank of India, NBFCs are well positioned to advance financial inclusion and sustain India’s growth momentum.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: “This milestone marks an important step in our long-term strategy to expand in India’s financial services sector. By becoming a promoter of Sammaan Capital, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation and supporting a platform that plays a critical role in enabling home ownership and access to credit. We see significant opportunities to enhance capabilities, including through the adoption of AI, and to contribute meaningfully to India’s financial ecosystem.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital Limited, commented: “We are entering a new chapter for Sammaan Capital. Welcoming IHC as our promoter brings strong alignment in long-term vision, as well as capital strength to support our next phase of growth. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to further scale our platform, deepen our reach, and continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders.”

The investment is expected to strengthen Sammaan Capital’s balance sheet, support its next phase of growth, and enhance its ability to deliver innovative lending solutions across underserved segments.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

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