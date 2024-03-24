Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has ordered salary increases for Imams and ‏muezzins serving in mosques operating under the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai in recognition of their contribution to advancing the message of humanitarianism, service to the community, and social values.

The gesture reflects His Highness's commitment to empowering mosque Imams in their role of promoting the inclusive message of Islam and fostering ethical and positive social attitudes. The move also recognises the dedication of the preachers in overseeing religious affairs and upholding constructive societal principles.