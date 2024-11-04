MANAMA-- The Gateway Gulf 2024 Investment Forum kicked off in the Bahraini capital, Manama on Sunday, drawing up senior regional and world officials, experts and business leaders.

Addressing the event, Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah said the forum is an interactive platform and bridge linking Bahrain and Gulf countries to the world in a bid to build robust and sustainable partnerships between economic leaderships and decision-makers and to explore investment openings. He added that the conferees came together to share expertise and draw upon various experiments that back efforts to bolster the region's readiness for global economic transformations.

He noted that the kingdom attaches significance to establishing its status as a main attractive investment destination, seeks diligently to diversify its economic base and promotes non-oil sectors as a catalyst for growth and progress.

For his part, Bahraini Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa said Gulf economies boast clear-cut economic and development visions based on a long-term strategic thinking that buttresses their resilience and competitive edge at all levels.

He added during a debate held on the sidelines of the forum that the region's manpower has skills and capabilities in various domains, particularly digital technology.

The Bahraini minister pointed out the GCC member countries' positive economic growth and relevant reflections on the growth of different regional economies amid the gross domestic product of USD 2.3 trillion, a figure which is forecast to surge later.

