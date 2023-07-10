ABU DHABI - The annual Global Media Congress (GMC) in Abu Dhabi will help strengthen South Korea-UAE cooperation in media sector, a top Korean diplomat told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“As the world becomes more globalised, there is a constant flow of news coverage on various issues happening worldwide. The need for an international platform that can provide swift and accurate reporting on such matters is crucial,” said Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE.

“The Global Media Congress is an initiative that discusses and enhances the significance of this global collaborative reporting. Particularly, I hope that the event will strengthen cooperation in the field of media between Korea and the UAE,” the envoy emphasised.

Second edition of GMC

He made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM, the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

GMC’s first edition in November 2022 under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” had attracted over 13,656 visitors.

The global event featured an exhibition, more than 30 debates and workshops, and over 162 globally renowned speakers. It was attended by more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, as well as over 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers from six continents.

Media cooperation to enhance bilateral ties

Elaborating on the potential of further strengthening the bilateral ties between South Korea and the UAE, the ambassador said that he believes that the media channels have a role in relations.

“Significant progress has been made in fostering collaboration in the media sector by WAM’s recent visits to Korea, leading to the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with major Korean media outlets. Building upon these MoUs, it is desirable for both countries to closely cooperate in international events and bilateral exchanges related to media coverage, contributing to the enhancement of the relationship between the two countries through media channels,” the envoy explained.

The diplomat was referring to a WAM delegation’s visit to South Korea in May, 2023.

Cooperation agreements

The delegation led by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, visited the headquarters of the English-language newspaper, JoongAng Ilbo; Dong-A Ilbo newspaper; Yonhap News Agency; and the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), a Korean television and radio network established in 1991. WAM signed an MoU with the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), one of the largest Korean television networks that was established in 1927.

It also signed two MoUs with Chosun Ilbo newspaper and Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), to enhance media cooperation and news exchange.

In 2019, WAM had signed an MoU with Yonhap News Agency to facilitate the exchange of information, including news and broadcast content.

Enhanced bilateral ties support media cooperation

The ambassador hopes that the media cooperation between both countries could lead to organising international events.

“Since President Yoon Seok Yul's state visit to the UAE in January, Korea and the UAE have witnessed increased exchanges in various fields such as politics, economics, and culture,” he pointed out.

In particular, the UAE is preparing for the international event COP28 in November, and the Korean government is poised to play an active and supportive role in assisting the UAE in organising this significant global gathering, the envoy emphasised.

“I hope both countries will continue to support and collaborate in the media field, particularly in organising and promoting various international events in the future,” he stressed.