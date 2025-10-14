Doha - The Global Carbon Council (GCC) based in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), the Global South’s first carbon market programme accredited by ICAO for CORSIA scheme, has signed memorandums of agreement (MoAs) with national climate institutions in Mali, Mauritania, and Niger to strengthen digital, interoperable carbon market infrastructure and advance readiness for Article 6 implementation under the Paris Agreement.

GCC has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (EAA) – an intergovernmental organization that represents Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Sudan.

The agreements were signed by Dr. Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, founding Chairman of GCC, alongside country representatives: Abdel Kader Bamadio, Alternate Focal Point for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, Agency for Environment and Sustainable Development (AEDD), Mali; Oulaye Brahim Moulaye Driss, general secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of Mauritania; Dr. Kamaye Maazou, executive secretary, CNEDD; UNFCCC National Focal Point of Niger; and Andrew Ocama, coordinator, Eastern Africa Alliance on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance (EAA).

Recognising the sovereign nature of Article 6.2, GCC has developed a Carbon Market Infrastructure (CMI) designed to enable compliant carbon markets in partner countries, supporting their efforts to meet Paris Agreement targets.

The CMI provides a digital, interoperable system for registration, authorisation, and tracking of mitigation outcomes, supporting bilateral and unilateral ITMO transactions. GCC’s existing Projects Portal and Transaction Registry form integral components of the CMI, apart from national registries and dashboards that will be deployed under this MoA.

CORSIA-approved programmes that incorporate all elements of high-integrity compliance markets can partner with countries to facilitate the issuance of high-integrity mitigation outcomes.

“The carbon market infrastructure deployed with partner countries provides practical, decision-making tools for project registration, issuance of carbon credits, and tracking mitigation outcomes,” said Dr. Yousef Mohamed Alhorr, founding chairman of the Global Carbon Council. “This interoperable digital solution empowers countries to participate effectively in Article 6 mechanisms and unlock sustainable development opportunities through international carbon finance, GCC remains committed to bringing international best practices in partnering with countries to enable the operationalization of carbon markets.”

Through this collaboration, GCC will provide partner countries with technical assistance and capacity-building, access to GCC’s digital Carbon Market Infrastructure platform, tools for transparent and secure project registration, authorisation, and issuance, real-time tracking of emission reductions and corresponding adjustments, and alignment of national systems with UNFCCC and Article 6 reporting requirements

These partnerships represent a major milestone in GCC’s efforts to empower institutions across the Global South with innovative digital systems, technical expertise, and capacity-building initiatives. The West African nations are building high-integrity carbon market ecosystems that accelerate access to international climate finance and strengthen participation of West African nations in cooperative approaches to achieve their NDC targets.

Abdel Kader Bamadio, Alternate Focal Point for Article 6, AEDD, Mali, said: “This partnership strengthens our institutional foundation for managing and governing mitigation outcomes under Article 6. With GCC’s digital tools and technical expertise, we can ensure transparency, data accuracy, and market confidence as we implement our national climate goals.”

Moulaye Brahim Moulaye Driss, general secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mauritania, said: “Mauritania welcomes this collaboration with GCC as a key step toward digital readiness and institutional strengthening for carbon markets. This will help us operationalise national strategies under Article 6 and foster new investment opportunities.”

Dr. Kamaye Maazou, executive secretary, CNEDD, Niger, said: “Collaborating with GCC marks an important milestone in advancing carbon market readiness within our region.”

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

