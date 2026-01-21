Davos: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with the Swiss Confederation to establish a strategic dialogue between the two sides.

The MoU was co-signed by GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed AlBudaiwi, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The MoU comes within the framework of the GCC and Switzerland's efforts to develop their bilateral relations and reflects the commitment of both sides to developing their strategic partnership at all levels.

On this occasion, Al Budaiwi affirmed that the MoU represents an important step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnership relations and opens broader horizons for coordination and consultation in various areas of common interest.

