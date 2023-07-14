Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will soon be able to apply for jobs in the region through a centralized recruitment platform, according to the Secretariat General of the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council.

In a meeting at the headquarters of the Secretariat General in Riyadh, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed al Budaiwi, shared that the portal was created "to attract Gulf competencies" and ensure that registration is open to all Gulf nationals, based on specific conditions, available positions and vacancies.

Al Budaiwi noted that the portal was developed in a manner that will streamline the registration process, prioritizing fairness, transparency, and equality.

Additionally, the portal will allow users to apply and monitor the progress of their applications.

Qualified candidates will be then chosen by specialized committees based on the nature of the advertised vacancies.

The introduction of this new platform marks a significant milestone for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), despite the existing freedom for nationals to work freely within member states.

The platform can perhaps be seen as a reflection of the Council's efforts to fully implement the goals of the GCC Common Market - an agreement which aims to establish the "free movement of goods, services and people" within the region - by 2024.

The agreement also aims to establish economic integration in the Gulf region. Earlier this year, Oman hosted a series of ministerial trade and industry meetings to address the challenges of intra-trade and investment between the GCC countries.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

