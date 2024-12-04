The GCC economies are projected to grow at around 4% per annum over the next five years, more than double the GDP growth rate of advanced economies, said Karine Kheirallah, Head of Investment Strategy & Research — MEA, State Street Global Advisors.

This growth is driven by the region’s dominance in global energy markets as well as by government-led initiatives at diversifying local economies away from oil and gas, she said.

The Vision programmes launched by each GCC country, aimed at sustainable economic development, are central to this transformation, Kheirallah pointed out.

Meanwhile, GCC equity markets have evolved significantly with the inclusion of GCC countries in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index and MSCI All Country World Index.

Despite the increased representation in the EM index, the region remains underrepresented in global indices, suggesting potential for further growth, Kheirallah said.

Sector-wise, financials remain dominant in GCC equity markets.

“However, we expect this sectoral concentration to shift as diversification efforts gain momentum and developments in areas such as healthcare, education, smart infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology present investors with a wider array of growth opportunities.”

Looking ahead, the GCC region offers growth potential, diversification benefits, and evolving sector dynamics.

While challenges such as liquidity constraints and a volatile geopolitical landscape remain, the region’s ongoing transformation and integration into the global financial system position it as a compelling investment destination for well-diversified portfolios, Kheirallah said.

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management division of New York Stock Exchange-listed State Street Corporation, is the world’s fourth-largest asset manager, with more than $4.73 trillion in assets under management.

