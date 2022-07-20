ABU DHABI - G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing technology holding company, and Bayanat, its subsidiary specialising in AI-powered geospatial intelligence, were recently recognised by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for achieving three times their Emiratisation targets in a short span of a month and a half.

The recognition reflects G42’s efforts to create an AI-driven long term, sustainable growth, while curating roles that empower ambitious UAE Nationals. It is a testament to the company’s contribution towards nurturing UAE’s talent who will support in achieving the country’s ambitions and goals across all sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansoor AlMansoori, Group COO, G42, said, "This is a momentous recognition for us, as it demonstrates our confidence in the power of Emirati talent who are integral to the future growth and prosperity of all sectors in the country. We are very proud with this achievement for both G42 and our company, Bayanat and remain committed to creating opportunities for promising Emirati talent to work alongside global experts at the cutting edge of technology, and play their part in inventing a better every day with us."

Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Human Capital and Culture Officer, G42, added, "UAE’s Emiratisation goals are of key importance for the overall progress of the nation, and we are proud to make an active contribution in this endeavor. Capitalising on the new initiative and with several active partnerships with leading universities, we forge ahead with continuing to identify the best Emirati talent, both experienced and fresh graduates, and support their professional growth and development. We are both excited and proud to see an increasing number of UAE nationals in the technology sector, which will only fuel the growth of the industry and economy."

The initiative was recently launched by MoHRE with a goal of ensuring firms increase their Emiratisation rates by two percent annually to reach 10 percent by 2026. The achievement resulted in G42 and Bayanat being classified in the first category out of the three set by MOHRE, that opens the door to a series of benefits and tax incentives.