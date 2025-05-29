AMMAN — Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa on Wednesday participated in the closing ceremony of the “Towards a Comprehensive National Social Protection System” project, implemented by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF with support from the EU.

In her remarks, Bani Mustafa underscored the project's significance in building a sustainable and inclusive social protection system by strengthening policy frameworks and mechanisms that promote decent job opportunities for vulnerable groups.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the key pillars of the National Social Protection Strategy 2025–2033, which aims to shift targeted groups from aid dependence to empowerment, ensure access to fair and decent employment, and strengthen the system’s ability to respond to future shocks and recovery phases, according to a ministry statement.

The minister announced that work is underway to develop a comprehensive coordination mechanism for shock-responsive interventions as part of the strategy’s implementation. Additionally, an early social warning system is being developed in cooperation with the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) to improve preparedness and response.

Bani Mustafa also highlighted the growing challenges posed by climate change, which disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations and communities.

Regarding the project’s outcomes, she stressed its role in enhancing integrated coordination and strategic planning, monitoring government efforts in the social protection and employment sectors, and reinforcing national systems to improve access to both labour market opportunities and social safety nets.

She added that the project plays a key role in promoting decent employment through skill-based training initiatives designed to prepare beneficiaries for sustainable integration into the labour market.

The project has achieved "outstanding" results that can be promoted to launch such projects and programs in the future, she noted.

