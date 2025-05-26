Muscat: Oman’s economic diversification, infrastructure expansion, and strategic national programmes are creating an urgent and growing need for skilled project professionals with up to 56,000 more project professionals needed to address the talent gap.

“To deliver on Vision 2040, Oman will need talent that’s not only technically capable, but also equipped to lead complex initiatives, manage risks, and adapt to evolving technologies,” said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa of PMI.

“That’s where PMI comes in - we offer globally recognised certifications like the PMP®, PMI-RMP®, and the PMI-CP™ (Construction Professional) that build these capabilities and prepare individuals to lead with confidence and impact,” he further added.

In an exclusive interview with the Times of Oman Hanny Alshazly, highlighted PMI, the role of project professionals and opportunities and challenges in the market. He said that Project Management Institute (PMI), is the world's leading authority on project management. We had participated as the Knowledge Partner at the Oman Design & Build Week, contributing to keynotes and panel discussions that addressed some of the most pressing topics today.

PMI's participation at the just concluded Oman Design & Build Week event featured key industry leaders sharing cutting-edge insights on maximising project success in the rapidly evolving Middle Eastern construction landscape.

The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators in one place and has been a fantastic experience for PMI, said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa of the company.

“What stood out at the event most was the level of engagement from attendees, from government stakeholders to young professionals, all eager to learn, share, and collaborate. It’s clear that Oman is building not just infrastructure, but a strong ecosystem of talent to support its long-term goals,” he added.

Hanny Alshazly said, “Our goal wasn’t just to showcase individual projects, but to highlight the role that project professionals play in driving national progress. We focused on future-oriented topics like sustainable development, digital transformation, and raising the standards of project delivery - all essential to Oman Vision 2040,”.

What was especially rewarding was connecting with many PMI-certified professionals working across Oman. These individuals are actively contributing to some of the country’s most strategic initiatives in construction, energy, and public sector reform. “Their stories and presence are a clear signal that Oman already has a strong base of project talent, and we’re here to support them through continuous learning, certification, and collaboration,” he further added.

Elaborating about PMI’s support Oman’s Vision 2040, Hanny Alshazly said, “PMI is deeply committed to supporting Oman’s transformation. We do this by strengthening local project talent, aligning with government and private sector priorities, and sharing global standards and best practices adapted to local needs.”

“One of the key opportunities in Oman is its openness to innovation and partnership - whether through academic engagement, public-private collaboration, or upskilling national talent. We’ve already seen momentum from local professionals earning PMI certifications and taking leadership roles in key sectors.”

Regarding the challenges faced in the market he said, “The challenge lies in maintaining that momentum. Talent development must keep pace with the scale of national ambition. That’s why we’re expanding our presence in Oman - to help bridge the gap through training providers, institutional collaborations, and programs designed to serve the evolving needs of the workforce.”

“We’re here not just as a global organisation, but as a long-term partner in Oman’s journey toward a more agile, capable, and future-ready project ecosystem,” he further added.

