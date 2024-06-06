Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), asserted that the Authority is continuously launching more initiatives to speed up tax procedures, as part of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to reduce the duration of government services by 50 percent.

Al Bustani noted that the FTA is intensifying its efforts to introduce new services and facilities, further minimising procedures, and reducing service completion times, in line with the Programme’s objective to eliminate 2,000 government procedures in a year’s time.

The FTA Director-General made his statement during a workshop organised by the Innovation Team at the Federal Tax Authority, in collaboration with the 01Gov platform, a distinguished partner in government innovation. The workshop focused on the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, outlining effective ways for participants to contribute to it. Khalid Al Bustani inaugurated the workshop, which was attended by Jassim Al Zarooni, Chief Innovation Officer.

Al Bustani called on all stakeholders to come forward with ideas and suggestions for the sustainable development of tax services, in line with the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, which aims to enhance efficiency, quality, and flexibility, while streamlining and reducing government procedures, and eliminating unnecessary steps and requirements.

Moreover, he emphasised the importance of exchanging views and learning about new and innovative ideas, especially those based on practical real-world experiences, to achieve positive results and drive forward the FTA’s plans to develop its services and tax procedures, particularly when it comes to reducing the time required to complete transactions and further simplifying and accelerating procedures.

The Federal Tax Authority explained that the workshop on the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme discussed proposals of ideas to further reduce the time and effort required to complete services by analysing and improving key services, eliminating unnecessary procedures and requirements, and delivering services effectively and efficiently to all client categories.

For its part, the FTA’s Innovation Team confirmed that the proposals and recommendations put forward during the workshop would be taken into consideration in the Authority’s ongoing development plans across all areas of its work, as well as in its efforts to support community service initiatives and drive sustainable development.