KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has announced that maintenance work will be conducted on the water network at Abdullah Port Tanks on Thursday, October 17, 2024, starting at 8:00 p.m. for six hours. The work is expected to cause a reduction in fresh water supply in the East Ahmadi, Al-Dhaher, and West Shuaiba Industrial areas.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation to customers for their cooperation during this period. In the event of water outages, customers are advised to contact the unified call center at 152.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

