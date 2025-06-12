Qatar - Ambassador Davis described the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to Qatar as a success – not just for the $243 bn in deals and Memorandums of Understanding signed, but for the broader vision it represented.

The Qatar–US economic partnership is poised for explosive growth, with a potential trade volume of $1.2T over the next decade, outgoing US ambassador Timmy Davis said in his final press conference in Doha Wednesday.



The envoy described the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to Qatar as a success – not just for the $243 bn in deals and Memorandums of Understanding signed, but for the broader vision it represented.



Speaking to reporters in Doha, he argued that to seize this opportunity, Qatar must strategically position itself to win an escalating regional “battle” for high-tech talent in fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and software development.



“I think it will be important to identify sectors that are going to grow, that aren't headline sectors at this point,” Davis said, pointing to frameworks like Qatar Vision 2030 and the National Digital Strategy. He stressed that a fierce regional competition is underway for a new kind of labour force.



“One of the things that is going to be in short supply around the region is labour, and I don't mean manual labor, I mean coders, people who understand AI, entrepreneurs,” he said. “There is a battle for these workers around the region.” Davis underlined the critical role of the press in helping Qatar get a head start by identifying “the ember of the flame that will grow into the sector in the region.” By highlighting emerging opportunities in technology, data centres, and ICT, he said the media can inspire local entrepreneurs and, crucially, retain the nation’s top graduates.



The envoy lauded Qatar’s world-class higher education ecosystem, not only the six US university campuses in Education City, but also Qatar University, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University, which he said are “putting out some of the brightest minds in the world.” The challenge, he noted, is ensuring those minds build their careers in Doha.



“We want those minds to work here in Qatar, we don't want them to think they have to go to Europe to find a job of their dreams. If the press can demonstrate to them that they can follow their dreams here... that they can be a part of that is bigger than themselves, it will make a massive difference,” he pointed out.



The envoy said the media can act as a catalyst for economic diversification: by helping to spotlight promising industries, journalists can empower startups, attract foreign investment, and give aspiring Qataris a roadmap to success. This, he suggested, would allow innovators to “hitch their wagon to that star” and ensure that when the race to lead the region in a new technology begins, Qatar is already out in front.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).