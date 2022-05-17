ABU DHABI: H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) "Mother of the Nation", has received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Wife of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan; Intissar Al-Sisi, Wife of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, and Cindy Crowe, Governor-General of New Zealand.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her thanks and appreciation for the kind feelings expressed by the country's guests.

Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail also received condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa from Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, Wife of the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq; Sheikha Amthal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Sister of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber, Amir of Kuwait; Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, Wife of King of Jordan; Entissar El-Sisi, Wife of Egyptian President; Ichraf Chebil, Wife of Tunisian President; First Lady, Dr. Mariem Mohamed Fadel Dah, Wife of the Mauritanian President; and Linda Hurley, Governor-General of Australia.

Her Highness also received the condolences of a number of sheikhs and female ministers in UAE.

The guests expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail, the family of the late president, and the people of the UAE over the great loss.

They also wished UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikha Shamsa thanked them for their sincere feelings, wishing them continued good health and wellness.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Khoder Nashar