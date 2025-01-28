International reports from specialised construction and infrastructure research firms have highlighted the UAE's position as one of the most active construction markets regionally and globally.

The reports predict that the country's infrastructure sector will continue to grow in 2025, driven by ongoing and upcoming projects in development.

According to "Mordor Intelligence," a market research firm, the UAE's infrastructure sector is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 percent from 2025 to 2030. This growth will be supported by the government and private sector launching high-quality projects, alongside increased investments in infrastructure across various sectors such as transportation, renewable energy, and real estate.

ProTenders, a leading Construction Intelligence and eTendering platform, also confirmed that the UAE is one of the most active construction markets within the Gulf Cooperation Council, with over 52 percent of its active projects currently in planning, design, or tender stages.

According to ProTenders, the value of planned construction projects in the UAE at the start of this year reached approximately $112 billion, while projects under development are valued at around $56.5 billion, with tenders exceeding $62.8 billion, according to the company's latest report on project activity in the country.

ProTenders is currently tracking a number of ongoing and upcoming construction projects in the UAE, with a total value of $772 billion. These projects highlight the global competitiveness of the country's infrastructure sector, with both local and international key players involved.

MarkWide Research, a consulting firm, also emphasised that the UAE's commitment to developing world-class infrastructure has positioned it as a global hub for trade, tourism, and investment. The country boasts a modern and efficient infrastructure network that includes transportation, energy, telecommunications, and urban development.