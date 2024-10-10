Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, officially opened the doors to its newly designed ‘Emirates World’ Travel Store in London.

Making a grand entrance on the high street – the dedicated Emirates retail space is the first to open in Europe and latest in a planned roll-out of 40 stores globally.

Located on Cromwell Road in London’s South Kensington, the retail store combines smart technology, expert personal travel advice, and immersive experiences incorporating the latest in experiential technologies to bring Emirates’ signature hospitality even closer to customers.

The Emirates’ London Travel Store was inaugurated by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, in the presence of His Excellency Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK. Other attendees included VIP guests, Emirates commercial and sales executives, corporate customers, and industry partners.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “When customers book a flight or holiday, it’s not just a financial transaction, it’s an emotional one, and we’ll be doubling down to deliver a memorable visit for our customers through personalised experiences and immersive displays showcasing the best of our in-flight products. Emirates’ London Travel Store is a testament to our enduring commitment to the UK, a market that has been pivotal to us since our first UK flight 37 years ago. We look forward to welcoming customers and delivering on our ‘Fly Better’ promise as we bring the Emirates brand to life.”

Reimagining the travel experience

The Emirates’ London Travel Store will offer customers a flavour of the airline’s renowned travel experience, including its First Class private suite, a full-sized A380 Onboard Lounge and Premium Economy seat on display where guests can experience the popular new cabin first-hand.

With 270 sq m of space, the retail store has an open-plan, lounge-like environment, with a light and airy colour palette and modern furniture for customers to make travel arrangements in comfort. Seven dedicated customer service counters are available to cater for flight reservations, ticketing, and general enquiries, all staffed by expert travel consultants to offer personalised assistance – whether it’s booking a flight, holiday, or handling Skywards loyalty programme enquiries.

Customers can also enjoy smart technology like self-service screens supported by travel consultants or a ‘selfie mirror’ to snap pictures with friends and family against scenic destination backdrops.

The store also features a variety of Emirates Official Store merchandise and travel accessories, whether customers want to buy aircraft models, handy travel gadgets, or even Emirates branded Wimbledon 2024 towels.

Emirates Holidays, the tour operating arm of Emirates Airline, has also opened the doors to its new store located in the Cottons Centre. Customers will be welcomed by a dedicated team of 45 travel consultants offering expert advice, personalised holiday packages and exclusive offers.

Emirates currently serves the UK with 133 weekly flights to Dubai, connecting the UK via seven airports with 140 destinations around the world. In London, Emirates operates from Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted, carrying more than 45,000 passengers to and from the UK capital every week.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).