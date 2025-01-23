Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, inked a letter of intent (LoI) with the World Economic Forum to launch the Egyptian Future of Growth Accelerator, according to a statement.

The Egyptian Future of Growth Accelerator will be launched in Egypt to back the state’s economic development efforts, leveraging insights and ideas from the World Economic Forum’s Center for the New Economy and Society.

With this launch, Egypt joins the Future of Growth initiative, launched by the World Economic Forum in 2024.

Under the partnership, Al-Mashat will serve as Co-Chair of the Egyptian Future of Growth Accelerator.

This step will back Egypt’s objectives to enhance global growth, Al-Mashat added.

The initiative provides data and analysis from a wide range of stakeholders across over 100 economies, driving innovation, integration, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

Through its three-year program, the Egyptian government is working to boost the resilience and stability of the country’s economy and create a competitive economy that attracts investments.

It also seeks to continue implementing economic and structural reforms to develop a model for sustainable growth led by the private sector.

During the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Al-Mashat and Helene Budliger, the Swiss director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), inked an agreement to establish the Joint Economic Committee.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).