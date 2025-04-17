Arab Finance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) reported EGP 8.6 billion in revenues by the end of March 2025, marking a 40% increase over the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY) and nearly 10% above budget expectations, as per a statement.

The figures were disclosed during the first meeting of the board of directors following its restructuring, chaired by Walid Gamal El-Din.

The board reviewed the financial and promotional performance of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) through the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2024/2025.

Revenues from non-port activities accounted for 17% of total income, up from an average of 8% over the past five years.

Gamal El-Din said SCZone succeeded in contracting 272 projects over the past 33 months across its ports and industrial zones, with total investments of $8.3 billion and over 40,200 job opportunities.

Of these, 262 projects in industrial zones are valued at $6.8 billion and have generated more than 40,000 jobs.

The remaining 10 port projects attracted $1.51 billion in investments.

