Cairo – The trade exchange between Egypt and Bahrain reached $917.20 million in 2021.

This represents a rise of 128.70% when compared to $401 million in 2020, Akhbar Elyom cited a report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egypt’s exports to Bahrain registered $450.70 million in 2021, a hike of 223.50% when compared to $139.30 million in 2020, while imports from Bahrain to Egypt jumped by 78.20% in 2021 to $466.50 million, compared to $261.70 million in 2020.

Moreover, Bahraini investments in Egypt amounted to $160.40 million during fiscal year (FY) 2020/2021, down 8.2% from $174.60 million in FY19/20, the report revealed.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).