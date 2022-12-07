DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 43rd edition of the Big 5, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed said technological advances are disrupting several sectors, including construction. He said the sector had introduced various elements of the fourth industrial revolution, including AI and its applications in projects. Infrastructure projects are key enablers of comprehensive sustainable development, he added.

His Highness also noted that Dubai’s strong events and exhibitions sector, which offers a platform to forge new partnerships, opens up several new growth opportunities. Noting to Dubai’s conducive business and investment ecosystem, he affirmed the city’s keenness to improve cooperation with its global partners, and its ability to explore new avenues to further support the growth of the global economy through the various exhibitions it hosts.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohammed during the tour of the Big 5 exhibition were Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

More than 2,000 participants from 60 countries are participating in the event, which includes 20 national pavilions. More than 55,000 professionals are expected to attend the trade event, which runs from 5th-8th December 2022. The annual Big 5 show features six specialised events addressing the entire industry ecosystem: the Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. Running alongside the Big 5 this week is the inaugural Everything Architecture, the only exclusive event for the architecture and design community in the Middle East.