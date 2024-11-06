UAE - Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has opened a new representative office in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The office aims to strengthen economic ties and support the growth of business, trade, and investments between the business communities in Dubai and Kazakhstan.

The inauguration of the new office increases the number of international representative offices operated by the chamber to 32. The launch comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which seeks to establish 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to attract foreign direct investment, international businesses, and leading global talent to Dubai. In addition, it aims to support Dubai-based companies in exploring new business and trade opportunities across 30 priority global markets.

Increasing momentum

The opening of the new office reflects the increasing momentum in economic relations between Dubai and Kazakhstan. Non-oil trade between the two markets reached a value of AED14 billion ($3.8 billion) last year, representing year-over-year growth of 82%. During the first nine months of this year, 187 new companies from Kazakhstan joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce, increasing the total number of active member companies from the country to 668 by the end of September.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The expansion of our global office network aims to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading financial and business hub. The chamber’s representative offices play a crucial role in attracting companies and investments to Dubai, boosting Dubai’s bilateral trade with promising markets, and enhancing partnership opportunities among business communities, all of which contributes to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Dubai International Chamber’s Almaty office will support the Kazakhstan business community and foster stronger relationships with partners in both the public and private sectors. The office will play a key role in attracting companies and investors from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to Dubai. It will also promote Dubai’s competitive advantages and share investment information to assist companies from Kazakhstan seeking to enter the Dubai market and leverage the emirate as a gateway for global expansion.

In addition, the Almaty office will provide support and guidance to Dubai-based companies planning to expand into Kazakhstan by offering market insights and business introductions. It will connect local companies in the emirate with reliable stakeholders and potential partners who can assist them in entering Kazakhstan and expanding their operations.

