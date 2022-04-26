DUBAI- More than 10,000 companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce as members during the first quarter of 2022, it was announced, which was a 64 percent year-over-year growth in new membership for the same quarter in 2021.

Member exports and re-exports saw 11.3 percent growth over the same period last year, while their value reached AED 61 billion. The number of certificates of origin issued by the Chamber during the first quarter of this year amounted to 178,654 certificates, a growth of 7.1 percent from 2021.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, said the Chamber’s membership growth reflects Dubai’s strengthening position as a preferred business hub and increased economic competitiveness, adding that the growth momentum was supported by the positive economic impact created by Expo 2020 Dubai.

He pointed out that Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s membership is now close to 300,000, making it one of the world’s largest membership-based chambers of commerce.

He also pointed to the crucial role played by the Chamber in attracting companies to the Dubai market, showcasing the emirate’s competitive advantages and supporting the global expansion of member companies.